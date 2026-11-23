Man Doesn’t Want To Work Overtime, But He Had To Wait Around Anyway Because His Coworker Who Drives Him Home Was Working Overtime

Imagine carpooling to and from work with a friend. If your friend was working overtime, would you work overtime too since you’d have to wait for them in order to go home?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he didn’t want to work overtime. He decided just to kill time on his phone while he waited for his friend.

Now, he’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

Let’s read the whole story to decide.

AITA for saying No to overtime? Okay so I catch a lift with a co-worker (North Carolina if that matters) and we work in construction. Yesterday my boss asked me if I could stay an extra hour to help get an order out in time for tomorrow (today) Otherwise It’d have to be delayed until Monday and that’d cost them quite a bit of money that they would rather not spend. The conversation went roughly as follows

OP was honest.

B “Hi Eric, can you do overtime tonight to push this order out” Me “No I can’t” B “Oh, sorry you have plans?” Me “No, I just don’t want to”

But his friend is working overtime.

B: “alrighty then” *Walks off* Towards the end of the shift, my friend carl who drives me to and from work tells me that he’s going to do an hour of overtime am I alright with that. I tell him that its no problem.

The boss is pretty annoyed with OP.

And my boss overhears this and asks “so you are going to do the overtime tonight Eric?, since carl is doing it?” And I said “No, I’m going to go wait in the cafeteria for him, and I walked off and had a coffee and watched youtube videos for an hour whilst I waited for Carl. On the drive home Carl told me that he knows I didn’t want to do it, but our Boss is extremely annoyed with me and I’ll probably have to be spoken to on Friday I don’t think I’m a jerk because overtime is optional and I honestly would rather wait an hour than work at my place more than I need to, so AITA?

He shouldn’t have to work overtime just because his friend is working overtime, but I can understand why the boss is annoyed. If I were in that situation, I’d probably work overtime since I’d have to wait around anyway.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks he made the wrong decision.

Another person calls his decision “foolish.”

This is a good point.

Everyone seems to think he messed up.

While he technically didn’t do anything wrong, he definitely didn’t do anything to make himself look good in the eyes of his employer. Considering he had to wait around anyway, it would’ve made a much better impression to work overtime like his coworker. He has definitely made his position clear. He does not prioritize this job, so his boss will probably not prioritize him when it comes to raises or promotions.