The Shirk Report – Volume 838

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Deep thoughts

– Little bro doesn’t even take his backpack off

– A fresh new box of chalk

– Ice attached to reeds dipping in and out of water

– I know a dungeon entrance when I see one

– The insane detail in this table

– Squirrel has a designated dining spot at its favorite restaurant

– Harvesting honey

– When the lights go out

– High-speed railway in Taiwan stretching through lush forest

– Mars

– There’s this amazing couple

– Doing everything one-handed because…baby

– 1934 Empire State Building

– Oldies but goldies

– Sometimes the project chooses you

– Rain dance

– “OK, I have an idea. Hear me out.”

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– This Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Babying His Teenage Daughter

– A Venus flytrap wasp? Scientists uncover an ancient insect preserved in amber

– The New Marriage of Unequals

– How Passwords Managers Work (and Why You Should Finally Start Using One)

– If Your Stomach Pain Feels Like This, It’s Time To Go To The ER

– Kids can now use Google Wallet for purchases

– Vets Treat an ‘Exotic’ Orange Bird That Ended Up Being a Seagull Covered in Curry

– 7 Historical Figures You Probably Didn’t Know Were Spies

– Toxic dust on Mars could make astronauts sick

– The realist’s guide to spring cleaning

5 VIDEOS