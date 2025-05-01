May 1, 2025 at 10:35 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 838

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting.

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Deep thoughts
Little bro doesn’t even take his backpack off
A fresh new box of chalk
Ice attached to reeds dipping in and out of water
I know a dungeon entrance when I see one
The insane detail in this table
Squirrel has a designated dining spot at its favorite restaurant
Harvesting honey
When the lights go out
High-speed railway in Taiwan stretching through lush forest
Mars
There’s this amazing couple
Doing everything one-handed because…baby
1934 Empire State Building
Oldies but goldies
Sometimes the project chooses you
Rain dance
“OK, I have an idea. Hear me out.”
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

This Man Wants to Know if He’s Wrong for Babying His Teenage Daughter
A Venus flytrap wasp? Scientists uncover an ancient insect preserved in amber
The New Marriage of Unequals
How Passwords Managers Work (and Why You Should Finally Start Using One)
If Your Stomach Pain Feels Like This, It’s Time To Go To The ER
Kids can now use Google Wallet for purchases
Vets Treat an ‘Exotic’ Orange Bird That Ended Up Being a Seagull Covered in Curry
7 Historical Figures You Probably Didn’t Know Were Spies
Toxic dust on Mars could make astronauts sick
The realist’s guide to spring cleaning

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

